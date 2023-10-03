NFIW urges BJP government to implement 33% reservation for women during 2024 Lok Sabha elections

October 03, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) has urged the BJP-led government at the Centre to immediately implement 33% reservation for women during the general elections in 2024.

Although the Women’s Reservation Bill was passed in both houses of Parliament, the Centre has announced that it would be implemented only after carrying out census and delimitation exercise.

A resolution adopted at the 15th State-level conference of NFIW in Tiruchi on Tuesday said linking the implementation of women’s reservation with census only goes on to show the “deceit” of BJP’s concern for women. Through the proposed move, women would not get reservation even in 2029 general elections..

Having been in power for 10 years, the BJP government’s move to bring in the Women’s Reservation Bill a few months ahead of the polls was only aimed at garnering women votes during the Lok Sabha elections, which was nothing but deceitful action. The ruling BJP government should withdraw its attitude of “deceiving” women again and again and immediately implement reservation for women during the 2024 elections, the resolution further said.

Earlier, inaugurating the two-day conference, NFIW general secretary Annie Raja accused the Narendra Modi government of deceiving women continuously since 2014. According to her, former CPI MP Geeta Mukherjee had steadfastly spoken in Parliament and championed 33% reservation for women in the legislative houses.

Despite having a clear majority in 2019 itself, the BJP did not bring in Women’s Reservation Bill, but brought it only in September this year after NFIW intervention, she claimed.

She said the Centre had deferred conducting census in 2021 and was now saying the Women’s Reservation Act would be implemented only after carrying out census and delimitation exercise. The secular fabric of the country, its democracy and the constitution should be protected.

Resolutions urging the Centre and the State government to curb the rise in prices of essential commodities and reduce prices of fuel, withdrawal of the Prime Minister Viswakarma Yojana and use the ₹13,000 crore allocated for the scheme to create job opportunities and steps to check violence committed against women and children were among those passed during the conference.

NFIW State president and CPI former MLA P. Padmavathy, State secretary G. Manjula, former office-bearers and members of the organisation participated in the conference that would conclude on Wednesday with a rally and public meeting.