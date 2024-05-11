ADVERTISEMENT

NFIW stages protest against Savukku Shankar

Published - May 11, 2024 07:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Members of National Federation of Indian Women staging a protest at Kuratheru in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Members of National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW), women’s wing of the Communist Party of India staged a protest against Savukku Shankar for his ‘derogatory statements’ against women police personnel in an interview to an YouTube channel recently.

The protest was held at Kuratheru in the city here and was headed by A. Anjugam, district Secretary of NFIW. State Secretary of NFIW M. Kannagi also participated in the protest.

“Mr. Shankar had expressed similar opinion earlier about women who work in courts. His intention is not to talk about exploitation but to insult hardworking women in all sectors. It is the duty of women’s organisation to protest against such opinions being aired”, Ms.Kannagi said and called for stringent punishment for Mr. Shankar.

