NFIW postpones agitation

August 17, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - THANJAVUR

The National Federation of Indian Women, affiliated to the Communist Party of India, has postponed its road roko planned on Wednesday following the assurance given by the TASMAC officials that the liquor shop at Puliyakudi Melathoppu in Thanjavur district would be shut down soon.

According to CPI sources, the NFIW staged a demonstration on August 14 at Puliyakudi Melathoppu near Ammapettai when the demonstrators attempted to lock the TASMAC outlet. However, they were prevented by the police who exercised “mild force” to bring the tense situation at Puliyakudi under control.

Subsequently, the NFIW Thanjavur District office-bearers announced a road blockade agitation on Wednesday at Ammapettai. However, the agitation was postponed after the TASMAC officials at a meeting organised by the Ammapettai police assured that necessary steps would be initiated soon to shift the TASMAC outlet to some other place from Puliyakudi Melathoppu.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Hindu Organisations has submitted a memorandum to the district administration recently seeking the closure of the TASMAC outlets that were functioning near the temples in Kumbakonam.

In the memorandum, the Federation regretted that devotees were disappointed to note that the TASMAC outlets closed recently in the State did not include any outlet functioning near the Hindu worshipping places in the temple town of Kumbakonam.