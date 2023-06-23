NFIR urges PM to exempt railways from the ban on creation of posts and ensure adequate manpower at all levels

June 23, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to exempt the railways from the ban on creation of new posts and ensuring adequate manpower at all levels in terms of norms.

In a representation to the Prime Minister, the NFIR general secretary M. Raghavaiah said the ban on creation of posts had been causing a negative impact in the Indian Railways which is one of the world’s largest transport network operating over 20,000 passenger / freight trains per day and carrying over two crore passengers besides transporting over 4.5 million tonnes of freight traffic daily.

The railway employees were heavily overburdened on account of increased workload pursuant to the increase of speed and the number of passenger and freight trains. The employees belonging to the critical safety categories were unable to go on leave for meeting their domestic requirements on account of shortage of staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is sad to mention that in Railways the required number of staff have not been sanctioned, the norms prescribed by the Railway Ministry for provision of manpower have also not been implemented”, he said.

During the recent years, new assets - mainly tracks, workshops, production units, electric traction covering thousands of kilometres were built, but unfortunately additional posts in safety categories had not been created on account of blanket ban clamped by the Ministry of Finance. These developments had been contributing to heavy strain on the system and equally on the workforce.

“It is disappointing that due attention has not been paid for providing required manpower commensurate with the increased workload”.

The railways working was very complex, unique and not comparable with any other department as the employees in railways were expected to be alert at all times and ensure uninterrupted services round the clock on all days throughout the year, Mr. Raghavaiah said.

Despite this difficult situation, the railway workforce had been performing duties with devotion which resulted in highest ever freight movement and earnings during the 2022-23 fiscal, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.