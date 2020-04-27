Newly-wed donate for COVID-19 fund

A newly-married couple, soon after tying the knot, donated ₹20,000 to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund for COVID-19 containment measures. They handed over the cheque to Health Minister Minister C. Vijayabaskar here on Sunday.
The incident took place soon after the wedding of Venkateswaran with Bhuvaneswari at Virachilai village near Tirumayam in the presence of very few near and dear ones in view of the prohibitory orders in place. While Venkateswaran works in a software firm in Bengaluru, Bhuvaneswari is a research scholar.
After the wedding, the newly-married couple wearing masks and accompanied by their parents came to the District Collectorate here where they presented a cheque for ₹20,000 to the Health Minister. The Minister greeted the couple and gave them ‘kabasura kudineer’. Collector P. Uma Maheswari who was present on the occasion also greeted the newly-wed couple.
