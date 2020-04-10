Newly-recruited teachers in private schools may not receive promised salaries

Having completed the process of recruiting teachers for the forthcoming academic year during January-February, managements of private schools are not unduly worried about adequacy of teaching staff, but there seems to be an element of uncertainty whether the newly-recruited teachers will be paid the salaries they have been promised.

On their part, the managements apprehend that the trend of salary cuts in the government and non-government sectors will reflect in expectations from the parents that the fee structure must also be revamped to suit their financial situations.

“As we have been sounded of a salary cut in the 20-30 % range, it is only reasonable on our part to expect a corresponding decrease in the fee structure,” a parent said.

According to officials, the State Government has, for now, advised the managements not to collect the fee. But, no decision has been taken as yet on prevailing upon the managements to ease the financial burden of the parents, a senior official said.

In the event of the government instructing private schools to reduce fee structure citing slump in economy, the managements will, in turn, pass the burden on the teachers by effecting cut in their salaries, a worried teacher said.

The managements will scale down the salaries of the newly-recruited teachers without the slightest hesitation, citing depleted cash flow, he said.

There are indications that the government would have a re-look at the fee structure, and keep a tab on the amounts collected from the students, sources said.

Meanwhile, private schools have entirely dropped the idea of conducting special classes for the summer vacation due to the uncertainty over the duration of the lockdown period.

The scope for conducting classes during summer vacation does not seem to exist in the backdrop of a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State, a functionary of a management of a group of schools said.