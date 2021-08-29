Newly planned bridge, elevated corridor will be linked, says Nehru

The existing bridge between Chinthamani and Mambalasalai to be replaced

The new bridge to be built across the Cauvery will have a direct link with the proposed elevated corridor from Odathurai to Kambarasampettai, said Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru.

Speaking to reporters after flagging off drinking water rejuvenation and augmentation works to be undertaken at an estimate of ₹54.27 crore in the city on Sunday, Mr. Nehru said the existing bridge between Chinthamani and Mambalasalai had served the people for more than 45 years and had weakened mainly due to improper repair and maintenance works. Hence, it had been decided to replace the bridge with a new one. The State Highways would execute the project at a cost of ₹86 crore.

The Minister said that it had been decided to design the bridge in such a way to link it with the new elevated flyover from Odathurai to Kambarasampettai. Another elevated corridor would come up between the Head Post office and the court on Bharathidasan Road. An announcement to that effect had already been made in the State Assembly. The proposed projects would remove the traffic bottlenecks to an immense extent in the city.

The Tiruchi Corporation had initiated steps to prepare a Detailed Project Report for the Integrated Bus Stand at Panchapur on Tiruchi-Madurai highway. A wholesale and retail market would also come up at Panchapur.

On drinking water rejuvenation and augmentation works, he said 43,114 households would be benefitted. Drinking water to the length of 103 km would be laid. New overhead tanks would be constructed at Woraiyur, Thennur, Thillai Nagar and Marakkadai. Similarly, the water carrying network to the existing tanks at Rockfort and Keela Chinthamani would be strengthened.

Collector S. Sivarasu, Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujubur Rahuman and others participated.