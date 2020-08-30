Newly married woman murdered by husband

30 August 2020 20:38 IST

TIRUCHI

A 26-year-old newly-married woman was murdered allegedly by her husband by forcibly immersing her face in a pool of water at Coleroon river in the early hours on Sunday. The Kollidam police have detained the victim's husband Arulraj (28) on the charge of killing his wife after conducting detailed inquiries with him. Police gave the name of the deceased as Christy Helen Rani. The woman got married to Arulraj on July 10 and had been staying with him at Valavanthapuram close to the river bank on the city's outskirts.

Police sources said the body of the woman was found without clothes near a sheet of water close to the fourth pillar of the old Coleroon bridge in the morning. Senior police officials upon receipt of information inspected the spot to conduct inquiries.

Initially, the victim's husband had reportedly claimed that his wife had left home in the early hours to attend nature's call and did not return. Upon conducting a search, the body of the woman was found. Arulraj had also reportedly claimed that gold jewels worn by his wife were found missing from her body. Besides police officers, fingerprint experts and scientific assistants inspected the spot where a detective dog was brought.

Based on initial information, police launched a detailed probe into the case and sent the body for postmortem to the Srirangam Government Hospital. The sources said during detailed inquiries Arulraj confessed to have murdered his wife. Police sources said Arulraj had also reportedly confessed that his wife had not cooperated with him in their conjugal life.

Arulraj is said to have followed the woman when she left home in the early hours and allegedly committed the crime. The jewels which were claimed to have been missing were later recovered by the police near Arulraj's house where they were found buried. The Kollidam police are investigating.