Newly converted constituent colleges yet to get principals

01 January 2021 20:21 IST

TIRUCHI

The Higher Education Department is yet to appoint principals for the six constituent colleges of the Bharathidasan University which have been recently converted into government arts and science colleges.

The newly converted constituent colleges are located at Thiruthuraipoondi, Vedaranyam, Navalurkuttapattu, Nannilam, Nagapattinam and Veppur.

Out of the10 constituent colleges of BDU, those at Lalgudi, Perambalur and two other locations that went through the conversion process last year are now being headed by principals appointed by the Directorate of Collegiate Education.

The transfer requests of government college teachers State-wide will be processed only after the principals are appointed for all the 27 newly-converted colleges under the purview of eight State Universities, sources said.

Out of the 41 constituent units under the control of State universities, 14 were converted into Government Arts and Science colleges last year. Bharathidasan University had the highest number of 10 constituent units out of all the State varieties.

The financial outgo of cash-strapped Bharathidasan University will come down substantially from the next academic year in the wake of the State Government taking over management of all the constituent units. The State Government has reportedly instructed the universities to continue meeting the expenses of the constituent colleges for the current academic year.

The BDU, university sources said, has been spending close to ₹20 crore per year for meeting the expenses of the 10 constituent colleges. The University continues to meet the expenses of the four constituent colleges that were converted into Government colleges last year. The government is yet to fulfil its promise to reimburse the expenses, it is learnt.

Welcoming the decision of the government to take over all the constituent colleges, senior professors said that the move will pave way for a higher degree of equitable education since the fee will come down substantially.

Also, the university would henceforth be in a position to enhance its focus on research activities, they said.