Newly commissioned rope car at Ayyarmalai runs into trouble; devotees spend anxious moments

A day after its formal inauguration, the rope car at Sri Rathnagiriswarar Temple atop the Ayyarmalai hillock near Kulithalai ran into trouble with the devotees stuck midway due to a snag on Thursday.

According to temple authorities, the devotees got into four cars around 2.45 p.m. to reach the shrine from the foot of the hill and another group of devotees was descending from the shrine in four cars when there was a snag.

It is said that a few wheels of the car slipped, apparently due to strong winds, from the rope car system, causing anxiety to the devotees. They were struck at a height of about 150 feet.

While the engineers of the Kolkata-based company, who were stationed there, managed to rescue the devotees quickly, who had just boarded the cabins to go up, the devotees, who were on return direction, spent anxious moments as they were stuck in the cars for more than 90 minutes.

The engineers, with the support of the Fire and Rescue Services Department personnel, reached the stranded devotees by climbing the ropes and brought them down.

Periakkal, 43, Rasammal, 48, and Kosalai, 42, of Pallapatti near Manikandam in Tiruchi district were among those rescued.

D. Kumaradurai, Joint Commissioner, HR&CE Department, Tiruppur region, told The Hindu that the rope cars slipped from their position because of strong winds. All the devotees were rescued and were doing well. The operation of the rope car had been suspended. An expert team from Kolkata would visit the facility in a day or two to study the issue in detail, he said.

He said there had been no issues during about one month of trial run of the facility. While 500 devotees used the facility on the first day of its commission on Wednesday, 278 devotees travelled on Thursday.

The rope car, which was established at a cost of ₹9.1 crore, was inaugurated on Wednesday. It was meant to help devotees reach the shrine situated at a height of 1,178 feet.