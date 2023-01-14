ADVERTISEMENT

Newly built parks poorly maintained

January 14, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

C. Jaisankar

Absence of caretakers and poor maintenance plague the newly developed public parks in the city. 

The period between 2017 and 2020 witnessed the emergence of many public parks and fountains in the city. By tapping the resources of smart city initiative and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), the civic body came up with the proposals to develop public parks in all four zones of the city.

The move was aimed at creating infrastructure for the elderly people, women and children to go for morning and evening walks and play so as to keep them fit. More than 30 public parks were set up in different parts of the city. The civic body spent between ₹25 lakh to ₹15 crore for each park. 

The parks were kept closed for several months in 2020 and 2021 due to the spread of COVID 19. Many of them were reopened in the later part of 2021. By the time they were reopened, painting on walls of some of the parks got fade away. Benches, stone chairs and play equipment in some parks are found damaged and missing. Prolific growth of weeds diminish the beauty of the parks. 

But even after the opening of the parks for the public, it is alleged that there had been no proper system to maintain the parks and replace the damaged equipment.. The parks are also poorly patronised by locals. No effort was made to promote the parks. 

“The total number of visitors may not be more than 15 in the morning. No efforts are made to clear the bushes,” says M. Kumar of Bharathi Nagar, who went for a morning walk at a newly built park on the banks of the Uyyakondan canal near Vannarapettai.

About ₹18.5 crore had been spent for the development of parks on the Uyyakondan canal. But it attracts very few visitors. It was unfortunate, he said that by pointing out the fire that destroyed a portion of landscaping in the park. 

Janardhanan, a resident of Bheema Nagar, said that other than protecting from the encroachers, the parks had hardly served the purpose. They should not be allowed to be closed down. Reputed organisations, firms and resident welfare associations could be involved to maintain the parks.

