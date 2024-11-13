ADVERTISEMENT

Newly built ‘Amavasai’ mandapam opened for devotees at Samayapuram temple

Published - November 13, 2024 07:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated Ammavasai building at Samayapuram temple through video conferencing on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

An Amavasai mandapam has been built near Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariamman temple for the benefit of devotees visiting the shrine. The new mandapam has been constructed at a cost of ₹3.76 crore using the temple funds.  

The mandapam has been constructed to enable devotees to stay at the new facility. The temple attracts devotees in large numbers especially on Amavasai day to offer worship to Goddess Mariamman. A Kungumam manufacturing hall has also been constructed near the temple complex at a cost of ₹87 lakh using temple funds. 

The temple authorities have planned to lay roads on both banks of Peruvalavaikkal, besides construction of retaining walls to enable vehicles of devotees to reach the parking lot. Plans are also afoot to provide decorative lighting arrangements at the four gopurams and Moolavar vimanam of the temple. The two works are to be executed at a total cost of ₹25 crore using temple funds. A new entrance arch is to be constructed at the Samayapuram four road area with funds provided by ‘ubhayadharar’, according to temple authorities.

