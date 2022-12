Newborn found abandoned near Tiruchi

December 05, 2022 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A new born male baby was found abandoned near the Thapovanam subway close to Jeeyapuram in the district on Monday. Upon receiving information, a police officer from Jeeyapuram police station went to the spot and rescued the baby. The baby was put in a 108 ambulance and handed over to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi, said police sources. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.