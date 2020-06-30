Newborn abandoned at anganwadi in Ariyalur

ARIYALUR

30 June 2020 12:50 IST

The baby girl, found by local residents, was taken to the government hospital for a health check-up

A one-day old female infant was found abandoned at an Anganwadi centre in Puliankuzhi near here on Monday.

According to sources, upon hearing the cries of a child for more than three hours in the early hours of the day, neighbours rushed to the centre, where they found a newborn. They subsequently took possession of the infant and informed the Village Administrative Officer of Suthamalli and the police.

Later, the baby was taken to the Primary Health Centre at Suthamalli and subsequently to the Government Medical College Hospital in Ariyalur for a health check-up.

D. Vasanthakumar, District Child Protection Officer, said that the infant was hardly a day old when she was rescued. She has been kept at the GH for observation and is doing well. The infant will be produced before the Child Welfare Committee soon for further action.