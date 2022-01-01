New Year: churches, temples witness heavy crowds

TIRUCHI

01 January 2022 19:45 IST

Temples and churches in the region witnessed heavy crowds on the dawn of the New Year on Saturday.

While Christians attended midnight services held in churches in Tiruchi, Thanjavur and other central districts in the State, Hindus visited the popular and neighbouring temples. Special prayers were held in Holy Redeemer’s Basilica at Palakarai, Our Lady of Lourd’s Church at Teppakulam, St. Mary’s Cathedral at Melapudur, Amalashram St. Anthony’s Church at Mambalasalai and other churches in Tiruchi.

In Tiruchi, the Rockfort Thayumanaswamy Temple, Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, Sri Akilandeswari Temple in Thiruvanaikoil, Sri Mariamman Temple in Samayapuram, Ayyappa Temple in Cantonment witnessed heavy crowds.

Hundreds of devotees waited in long queues to offer prayer at Ayyappa Temple. The devotees, who visited the temples along with their family members and relatives, prayed for their well-being and happy tidings in 2022.

Thanjavur

Believers welcomed the New Year by participating in special masses conducted at churches in Thanjavur district.

While Bishop F. Antonisamy, Kumbakonam Diocese, conducted the special mass at Saint Mary’s Cathedral, Kumbakonam, on Friday night and declared the advent of the New Year at the stroke of midnight, the special mass at the Kumbakonam Diocese’s Basilica at Poondi near the Grand Anicut — the Basilica of Our Lady of Lourdes (popularly known as Poondi Madha Kovil) — was conducted by the Rector and Parish Priest, Fr. Packiyasamy.

Similarly, a special mass event was held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral at Thanjavur which comes under the Thanjavur Diocese where the parish priest, Prabhakaran, led the mass.

Believers attached to churches such as the Infant Jesus Church, Fort Christhunathar Church and others in and around Thanjavur welcomed the New Year by participating in the special mass held at midnight and Saturday conducted by the parish priests.

A large number of devotees visited temples such as the Big Temple at Thanjavur, Sri Swaminathaswamy Temple, Swamimalai, Sri Aadhi Kumbeswarar Temple and other temples at Kumbakonam on Saturday.