New water scheme to benefit 98 villages around Mannachanallur

A combined water scheme will be implemented at a cost of ₹.84 crore to serve various villages around Mannachanallur, according to K.N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration. Speaking at a special grama sabha meeting held at Edumalai on Sunday, he said that there was a demand to improve water supply to the people in Mannachanallur block. To address their grievances, it had been decided to implement a combined water supply scheme. It would have a source at Nochiam on the banks of the Kollidam. A total of 98 villages would be benefited from the drinking water scheme. Mr. Nehru said that all infrastructure for Edumalai would be established. Officials had been asked to list out the demands of the people. Similarly, the State government had taken several steps to improve road connectivity to all villages. S. Sivarasu, Collector, S. Kathiravan, MLA, Mannachanallur and senior officials participated. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, took part in the grama sabha meeting at Thirunedunkulam near Tiruverumbur. He was accompanied by V. Pitchai, Project Officer, Tiruchi District Rural Development Agency. Mr. Poyyamozhi interacted with the elected representatives and the residents of the villages. Mr. Pitchai said that special grama Shaba meeting had been conducted in all 404 village panchayats in the district. Cleaning and improving the sanitary aspects, implementation of e-governance, placing of records for the projects implemented over the last one year and the projects to be implemented in the next year were among those points discussed in the grama sabha meeting.