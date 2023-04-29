New water scheme commissioned

April 29, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

A combined drinking water supply scheme to cater to 138 habitations in Thottiyam union in Tiruchi district was commissioned on Saturday.

The water scheme, with the Cauvery river bed as its source, has been executed at an estimated cost of ₹49.95 crore. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has extended a loan of ₹41.47 crore for the scheme.

The water supply scheme would benefit an ultimate population of 64,341 in the 138 habitations. The scheme has been designed to pump about 3.57 million litres a day. A collection well has been built on the Cauvery river bed near Varadharajapuram from where water would be pumped for a distance about 72.28 km to fill up 17 ground level sumps. Water would be pumped 150 overhead tanks in the habitations from the ground level sumps, officials said.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru commissioned the water scheme at Elurpatti in the presence of N. Thiyagarajan and S. Stalin Kumar, MLAs, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, and other officials.

The Minister also laid the foundation for the renovation of a combined water supply scheme for 100 rural habitations in Thuraiyur, Thathaiyengarpet, Uppilliyapuram and Musiri unions and four panchayat unions at Venkatesapuram. The scheme has been rejuvenated under the Jal Jeevan Mission at an estimated cost of ₹81.78 crore to benefit a population of about 2.54 lakh. Two new collection wells have been established in the Cauvery river under the project.

Besides, pumping mains have been replaced for a length of about 53.13 km to pump water to 13 existing and eight new ground level sumps. Pipelines from the ground level sumps have been replaced for a length of 171.04 km to pump water to 170 existing overhead tanks and 12 new ones. The rejuvenated scheme would ensure 55 litres of per capita water supply a day, the officials said.