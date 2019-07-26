New waste disposal system works well

Nearly half of the bulk waste generators in the city have been able to set up their own waste management systems, according to the Tiruchi Corporation.

In 2018, the corporation made it mandatory for owners of restaurants, marriage halls, hostels and educational institutions, producing more than 50 kg waste a day, to segregate and dispose solid waste by themselves as part of new decentralised waste processing and disposal system.

It had notified 300 bulk waste generators in the city last year and has been lending technical support to them to choose appropriate equipment and technologies to process and dispose the waste. Nearly half the bulk waste generators are able to manage their waste on their own. We have been imposing penalties ranging from ₹ 200 to ₹10,000 on those who are not following the norms, said N.Ravichandran, Corporation Commissioner, as he inaugurated a shredder machine at Cauvery College for Women here on Friday.

Microscience, a Coimbatore-based company manufacturing shredder machines, has supplied the unit at college and a few restaurants in the city. S. Devanesh Chakravarthy, founder, Microscience, said that 200 kg of solid biodegradable waste such as raw vegetables, cooked food and garden waste from hostels could be collected and converted into nutrient-rich organic manure at a time through this machine. Although paper is considered biodegradable, it is coated with chemical ink. So, it is not put into these machines. Plastics are other non-biodegradable wastes are avoided," he said.

The shredded waste can be stored in small crates and directly used in the garden in the college. “Most bulk waste generators, however, choose to give away or sell the compost as it is of no use to them,” said Mr. Chakravarthy.