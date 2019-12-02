‘New wards are being neglected’

Residents of the five new wards, which were added to the Tiruchi city Corporation a few years back, have complained that they are receiving step-motherly treatment from the civic body.

Members of the Federation of Tiruchi City Residents Welfare Associations made a representation to the Corporation Commissioner on Monday seeking his intervention for solutions to various matters. The residents claim that even though their areas were annexed with the Corporation in 2011, the quality of amenities, including drinking water supply, has not improved.

They urged the Commissioner to take steps to expedite the underground drainage scheme works and ensure that the roads dug up for the project were relaid quickly.

The poorly covered trenches were a death-trap for pedestrians and two-wheelers especially at night, the residents say.

The residents also sought steps to check stray cattle menace. “We do not know who owns the cows. Several road accidents have been caused due to their presence and several lives are at risk,” says S. Sakthivel, organiser, The Federation of Tiruchi City Residents Welfare Associations. The Federation also sought better street lighting with brighter bulbs. The existing ones do not illuminate the streets well, Mr. Sakthivel said. Water pipelines, which the civic body said will bring household supply, have been laid but there has been no water supply for the last six months.

Stagnant water is seen in public places after the recent rains. Mosquitoes breed in these places and regular fogging has not been done. The residents also claimed that the sanitary workers allege that the corporation commissioner has asked them to bundle up domestic waste. “Because of these claims, the workers leave large bundles and dogs tear them open leaving the stinking garbage strewn all around,” Mr. Sakthivel says.