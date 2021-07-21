Tiruchirapalli

New vegetable market in Karur soon

The Karur Municipality plans to construct a new air-conditioned vegetable and fruit market in the town.

Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji, who inspected the existing market named after former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj on Wednesday along with Collector T. Prabhu Shankar, said there were 184 shops in the market.

The building had become old and some of the shops were in dilapidated condition. There was demands for a new market.Hence, it had been decided to construct a new market at the same place at a cost of ₹10.25 crore. A proposal to that effect had been sent to the State government.

Mr. Senthil Balaji said the demand of the traders and the people of the town would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The proposed new market would be an air-conditioned facility. Steps would be taken to construct a new market for fish traders in the town too.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2021 10:01:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/new-vegetable-market-in-karur-soon/article35453728.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY