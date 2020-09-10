New VC takes charge

NAGAPATTINAM

10 September 2020 23:31 IST

The new Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University G. Sugumar assumed charge on Thursday.

Mr. Sugumar was earlier Professor and Head, Department of Fish Processing Technology, Fisheries College and Research Institute, Tuticorin. He had served as Dean there.

Mr. Sugumar received the Best Research Publication in Fisheries Technology Journal (2018), Best Book Award –Co-Author (2018), Best Scientist Award (2015), Best Teacher Award (2008), and ICAR Senior and Junior Fellowship (2000).