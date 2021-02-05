New VC appointed promptly this time

TIRUCHI

05 February 2021 21:11 IST

M. Selvam, retired Professor of Alagappa University takes charge

For the first time in nearly two decades, a new Vice-Chancellor has been appointed for Bharathidasan University within a month of retirement of the incumbent VC, much to the appreciation of the academic community.

After the tenure of the incumbent VC P. Manisankar came to an end last month, the Governor and Chancellor issued an order extending his service until the new VC takes over. Expressing relief over the prompt appointment of the new VC by the office of the Governor and Chancellor, senior professors said the momentum of administration can now be carried forward without any disruption.

Advertising

Advertising

“There have been instances of appointment of new VCs to the university after a gap of months. The lengthy gap causes a near paralysis in administration as new appointments or the ongoing expenditure aspects come to a grinding halt. Even for conduct of meetings, the VC Committees used to go to Chennai and there were apprehensions that the meeting agendas were discussed only peripherally with no outcome,” a senior professor said.

Unlike in the past, the process for appointment of the new VC was taken early on this time around, even during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Significantly, the new VC assumed charge within a day of receiving the appointment order. On Friday, M. Selvam, retired Professor and Head of the Department of International Business and Commerce, Alagappa University, and accreditation ambassador under UGC’s Paramarsh Scheme, took over charge as the new VC of Bharathidasan University.

Prof. Selvam was instrumental in organising the visit of NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Committee) Peer team to Bharathidasan University for re-accreditation. “It was under Prof. Selvam's guidance that Bharathidasan University secured re-accreditation with A+ Grade in the third assessment cycle,” the outgoing VC Prof. Manisankar said.