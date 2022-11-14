New toilet block inaugurated at Corporation school in Tiruchi

November 14, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A newly built toilet block at the Corporation Higher Secondary School in Edamalaipattipudur, Tiruchi, was inaugurated by Mayor M. Anbazhagan here on Monday.

Since the toilets in the school were dilapidated, construction was undertaken to build modern toilets at a cost of ₹76 lakh. The block has two toilets and 20 urinals for boys, and six toilets and seven urinals for girls.

The elementary school and higher secondary school in Edamalaipattipudur coexist on the same campus at Kaliammam Kovil Street. There are 842 students in Classes I to V at the elementary school, and 722 students in Classes VI to X at the higher secondary school.

“We are focussing on improving infrastructure in government schools. If there are good toilets, they have access to better hygiene practices and will make a difference to the overall studying atmosphere,” said Mr. Anbazhagan.

