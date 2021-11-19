New Tiruchi SP takes charge

Sujit Kumar

TIRUCHI

19 November 2021 21:20 IST

Sujit Kumar assumed charge as Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi Rural, here on Friday.

He succeeds Pa. Moorthy who has been transferred. Upon taking charge, Mr. Sujit Kumar advised the police personnel to act in a cordial manner with the general public and directed the law enforcers to book more cases under Motor Vehicle Act against violators in an effort to curb road accidents and take steps to suspend licence of those found driving under the influence of alcohol.

He warned of stern action against those committing crimes against women and children and indulging in illegal acts such as selling ganja and gutkha besides indulging in land grabbing, sand theft and gambling. He also asked the police officers to initiate necessary action so as to detain under the Goondas Act those found indulging in cyber crimes and online bank frauds.

He advised the police personnel to issue Community Service Register receipt or book a First Information Report as an immediate step on receipt of complaints lodged at police stations, a press release said.