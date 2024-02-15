New Tiruchi Corporation Commissioner takes charge

February 15, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

V. Saravanan assumed office as Commissioner of the Tiruchi City Corporation on Thursday.

Prior to this, Mr. Saravanan was the Joint Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, Chennai. He cleared the civil services examinations in 2017.

He succeeds R. Vaithinathan, who held the post for about 20 months. Mr. Vaithinathan has been transferred and posted as the Director of Information and Public Relations in a recent shuffle of bureaucrats in the State.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan and senior officials greeted Mr. Saravanan shortly after assuming office.

