New timetable belies expectations of Tiruverumbur travellers

Absence of stoppages of express trains at Tiruverumbur station, despite its Adarsh status, in the new timetable of Southern Railway, is a huge let down to several thousands of passengers.

The passengers, belonging to BHEL Township, Ordnance Factory, Heavy Alloy Penetrator Project, Thuvakudi and several residential localities, who had high anticipation that the Railway Board would consider their long-time request for stoppage of express trains, are thoroughly disappointed.

Tiruverumbur-based Tamil Nadu Makkal Valarchi Kuzhu, which has been championing the cause of stoppage of express trains at the station as a pre-requisite for broad-basing patronage, suspended its agitation with the hope that the Railway Board will respond positively after completion of double-tracking work between Tiruchi and Thanjavur.

According to official sources, the aspirations of the local public were conveyed effectively to the Railway Board with elaborate details of the advantages in terms of potential rise in patronage.

“We have plans to approach newly-elected MP from Tiruchi Parliamentary constituency Su. Thirunavakkarasar with a petition requesting him to convey the anguish of the locals to the Railway Ministry,” said N. Anbazhagan, president, Tamil Nadu Makkal Valarchi Kuzhu.

There have been suggestions from the public that the railways must step up its efforts to improve access to the railway station from Tiruchi-Thanjavur Highway to enable higher patronage.

Of the eight pairs of express trains that cross the station, only the Mysore-Mayiladuthurai Express has a stoppage. Prior to gauge conversion, Tiruchi-Chennai Cholan Express, Tiruchendur-Chennai Express and Rameswaram-Chennai Express used to stop at the station.

Ironically, the express trains have been stopped despite completion of developmental works, regular passengers lament.