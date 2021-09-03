New terminal will have surface parking facility

AAI drops its plan to construct a multi-level car parking lot

Airports Authority of India (AAI) which is constructing an integrated passenger terminal at Tiruchi international airport has dropped its plan to build a multi-level car parking lot. It has decided to establish a surface parking area in front of the new passenger terminal.

The surface parking lot will accommodate 750 cars; 10 buses; 40 taxis in queue; and staff cars. There will also be provision for parking of few vehicles for persons with reduced mobility. The drawings for the surface car parking, prepared by the consultant engaged for the new passenger terminal building project, have been approved by the Directorate of Planning of the Airports Authority of India, New Delhi.

The AAI has allocated ₹35 crore for establishing the surface car parking and works associated with it, P. Sree Krishna, General Manager, Projects, AAI, Tiruchi Airport told The Hindu on Friday. The AAI would soon call for tenders for shortlisting agencies for the execution of surface car parking. Mr. Sree Krishna, who is directly monitoring the passenger terminal project being executed at a cost of over ₹900 crore, said the works were in full swing notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were no hitches in supply of materials required for construction. Some of the spares for cranes have come from abroad. Granite required for flooring inside the new terminal building would soon come from Karnataka. Roof materials were also to come from other States. Nearly 60% of the works had been completed in respect of the terminal which is coming up on an area exceeding 70,000 square metres. The new terminal can handle 2,900 passengers during peak hours and 3.6 million passengers a year. The AAI would place orders for 10 aero bridges for the terminal, he said.

Construction of a Technical Block-cum-Air Traffic Control Tower will take some more time though clearance has been given for building a 46-metre high tower. Location has also been finalised. The work is expected to be taken up in the next financial year, Mr. Sree Krishna said.