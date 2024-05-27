New terminal building of Tiruchi airport likely to become operational by mid-June

The new terminal of Tiruchi International Airport, which was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 2, is likely to become operational by mid-June.

Built at a cost of ₹1,112 crore, the new integrated terminal can handle about 4.5 million passengers annually, three times the capacity of the existing building. It will be able to handle peak-hour passenger traffic of 3,480 (2,400 international and 1,080 domestic). The terminal will have two levels, with the arrival lounge situated on the ground floor and the departure on the next level.

Sporting a geometrical roof and façade, the terminal reflects the local heritage and culture, especially the temple architecture of the region. The main entrance at the ground level of the terminal resembles the rajagopuram of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam.The terminal will feature modern amenities to elevate passenger experience.

Travellers and the travel industry have been eagerly awaiting the commencement of operations at the swanky new terminal as it has been nearly five months since the airport was formally declared open.

Airport sources indicate that the new terminal could become operational by mid-June. The infrastructure is ready and June 11 is the tentative date being discussed now. However, the commencement of operations would involve coordination with various agencies and stake holders so as to ensure that they are ready to move in seamlessly from the old terminal building.