New technology to dispose of sewage collected through phase II of UGD

TIRUCHI

08 December 2020 22:05 IST

Sewage collected through Phase II of the underground drainage scheme (UGD), currently under execution in the city, will be treated using Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR) technology, according to Tiruchi Corporation officials.

The civic body is setting up a sewage treatment plant (STP) at Keezha Kalkandarkottai on the outskirts of the city at a cost of ₹53.3 crore. It will have a capacity of 37 mill litres of sewage a day (MLD). It is part of ₹377 crore phase-II underground drainage scheme.

The sewage treatment plant is being constructed on 3.14 acres of poramboke land. Under the plan, the treated water will be let into Uyyakondan canal.

According to sources, after removal of large floating particles and inert inorganic matter, the sewage will be subjected to a secondary treatment stage, which is a biological treatment process based on SBR technology.

“It is a new technology. It operates on volume-based process cycle to achieve the process conditions necessary for carbonaceous oxidation, nitrification, de-nitrification and biological phosphorus removal” S. Sivasbramanian, Commissioner, Tiruchi City Corporation.

The treated sewage will be disinfected by a chlorination process for removal of pathogenic microorganisms. The sludge accumulated will thicken in the process and subsequently de-watered mechanically and compacted for further disposal. It may be used as manure since the sludge is biologically rich in nutrients, Mr. Sivasubramanian added.

According to City Engineer S. Amuthavalli, the work that began in March has gained momentum. Nearly 25% of it has been completed and progressing well. It will be completed by August 2022.