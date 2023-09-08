New system in place at Tiruchi Railway Junction to ease congestion and unauthorised parking of vehicles

September 08, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In an effort to ease congestion at the main entrance of the Tiruchi Railway Junction, the divisional railway authorities have decided to allow autorickshaws and two-wheelers only through the additional entry to reach the station.

A barricade has been placed, beneath the station arch, at the entrance of the main approach road leading to the railway station containing a message directing autorickshaws and two-wheelers to proceed through the additional entry. However, four-wheelers - government and private - are permitted to use the main approach road leading to the station.

The new system came into force a few days ago with a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable deployed at the entry of the main approach road, close to the barricade, to inform those coming by autos and two-wheelers to take the additional entry side to the station.

Railway sources said autorickshaws, two-wheelers and four-wheelers all arrive at the station’s main entrance during peak hour in the morning and in the night leading to heavy congestion besides hindering free flow of movement of passengers proceeding towards the station and those coming out of it. Notwithstanding repeated announcements and booking of cases under the head no-parking, the situation did not improve at the main entrance side.

Passengers had complained of the hardship they had to face in the wake of haphazard parking of vehicles at the main entrance, said RPF sources adding that this had prompted the divisional railway authorities to introduce a new system whereby autorickshaws and two-wheelers would have to proceed through the additional entry side to the station.

The additional entry which was created for movement of city buses is very spacious for easy movement of autorickshaws and two-wheelers to enter and exit after dropping passengers who could enter the station without facing hindrance, the sources further said. The additional entry side, where a booking office and a couple of food outlets function, has sufficient space for parking of two-wheelers besides space earmarked for autorickshaws.

Since many passengers who take the autorickshaw to reach the station were not aware of the new system, a RPF constable was being posted, close to the barricade, at the entry of the main approach road to guide autos and two-wheelers to take the additional entry side to the station, said a RPF officer. The new system has been put in place with the approval of the divisional railway authorities in an effort to ease congestion at the main entrance and prevent unauthorised parking, said a railway official.