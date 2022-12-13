New substations inaugurated

December 13, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

 Law Minister S. Regupathy inaugurated newly established electric substations at Nagarapatti and Konnaiyur villages in Ponnamaravathy block in the district on Tuesday. The substation at Nagarapatti village has been established at a cost of ₹5.43 crore by Tangedco. 

The Minister said the Nagarapatti substation would benefit the general public, farmers and other power consumers of panchayats including Nagarapatti, Ammankurichi, Kandiyanatham, Kallampatti and Maramavadurai.  Project Director, District Rural Development Agency N. Kavithapriya and Tangedco officials were present on the occasion, an official release said. 

