June 29, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In an effort to reduce the waiting period for registration, the Department of Registration has established one more Sub-Registrar office in Tiruchi

It is the 12th Sub-Registrar office in the district. It will function at the recently constructed commercial complex of the Tiruchi Corporation at Thillai Nagar.

Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru and Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy declared open the new Sub-Registrar office on Thursday. Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan and Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan participated in in the function.

R. Ramasamy, Deputy Inspector of Registration, Tiruchi zone, said that the new Sub-Registrar office had been created by carving out some of the areas from the sub-registrar’s office at Woraiyur and Joint -I (Court). The new office would have 18 areas under its jurisdiction — Sengulam, Varaganeri, Puthu (south), Puthur (north), Uyyakondan Thirumalai, Pandamangalam and neighbouring areas. It was estimated that it would generate income to the tune of ₹52 crore through registration per year. The new office would register about 5,000 documents per year and about 2 lakh people would be benefited.

With the opening of the new office at Thillai Nagar, Mr. Ramasamy said that the waiting period of the people for registering documents would reduce considerably. The work burden of the employees at Sub-Registrar’s offices at Thillai Nagar, Woraiyur and Court would also come down. High speed internet facility has been established at the new office so as to complete the registration process as early as possible. Five slots would be opened for document registration daily. Twenty documents would be registered in one slot. First-in and first-out basis would be followed in registering documents.

The DIG said that the cut-off time for the submission of documents would be 3.30 p.m. No cash transaction would be entertained. Fees should be paid only online.

