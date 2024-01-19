New Sub-Registrar office opened at Kanakiliyanallur near Pullampadi

January 19, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Department of Registration has opened a new sub-registrar office at Kanakiliyanallur near Pullampadi.

It is the 14th sub-registrar office in Tiruchi district. The 13th sub-registrar office was opened at Thillai Nagar last year in the city.

According to sources, to create the new sub-registrar office, several revenue villages, which were under the jurisdiction of sub-registrar offices in Lalgudi, Pullampadi and Kilapalur have been carved out. A total of 21 revenue villages have been brought under the jurisdiction of the Kanakiliyanallur sub-registrar office. Of them, 10 revenue villages were from Lalgudi and Pullampadi sub-registrar office. One revenue village was from Kilapalur.

T. Ramasamy, Deputy Inspector-General of Registration, Tiruchi, told The Hindu that the sub-registrar offices in Pullampadi and Lalgudi had been receiving overwhelming number of documents in the last three or four years. To cope with this, the new sub-registrar office was opened at Kanakiliyanallur. It would facilitate the people to register the documents such as sale deeds, power of attorney deeds, lease agreements, rent agreements and others. New marriages would be registered.

The new office at Kanakiliyanallur was expected to register 2,500 to 3,000 documents a year. It might get about 300 documents a month. A sub-registrar, two assistants, and a junior assistant were posted to the new office. A proposal had been sent to the government to sanction new posts for the new sub-registrar office. Until then, the new office would be run with personnel belonging to other offices in Tiruchi and Ariyalur districts, Mr. Ramasamy added.