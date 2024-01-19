GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New Sub-Registrar office opened at Kanakiliyanallur near Pullampadi

A total of 21 revenue villages, which were under the jurisdiction of Sub-Registrar Offices in Lalgudi, Pullampadi and Kilapalur have been carved out and brought under the new office

January 19, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Registration has opened a new sub-registrar office at Kanakiliyanallur near Pullampadi.

It is the 14th sub-registrar office in Tiruchi district. The 13th sub-registrar office was opened at Thillai Nagar last year in the city.

According to sources, to create the new sub-registrar office, several revenue villages, which were under the jurisdiction of sub-registrar offices in Lalgudi, Pullampadi and Kilapalur have been carved out. A total of 21 revenue villages have been brought under the jurisdiction of the Kanakiliyanallur sub-registrar office. Of them, 10 revenue villages were from Lalgudi and Pullampadi sub-registrar office. One revenue village was from Kilapalur.

T. Ramasamy, Deputy Inspector-General of Registration, Tiruchi, told The Hindu that the sub-registrar offices in Pullampadi and Lalgudi had been receiving overwhelming number of documents in the last three or four years. To cope with this, the new sub-registrar office was opened at Kanakiliyanallur. It would facilitate the people to register the documents such as sale deeds, power of attorney deeds, lease agreements, rent agreements and others. New marriages would be registered.

The new office at Kanakiliyanallur was expected to register 2,500 to 3,000 documents a year. It might get about 300 documents a month. A sub-registrar, two assistants, and a junior assistant were posted to the new office. A proposal had been sent to the government to sanction new posts for the new sub-registrar office. Until then, the new office would be run with personnel belonging to other offices in Tiruchi and Ariyalur districts, Mr. Ramasamy added.

Related Topics

Tiruchi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.