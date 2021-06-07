New storage unit ensures adequacy of oxygen

MAYILADUTHURAI

07 June 2021 22:37 IST

The recent establishment of a six-kilo litre plant has ensured adequate availability of medical oxygen in the district.

Five kilolitres of oxygen has been stored in the storage unit establsihed at a cost of ₹18 lakh. There are now close to 150 oxygen-fitted beds to cater to COVID patients in critical conditions.

Asymptomatic patients are being treated at two main centres and two peripheral centres in the district.

Siva V. Meyyanathan, State Environment Minister, who inaugurated the oxygen plant last week, also commissioned the new COVID Care Centre with 120-bed capacity at AVC College, in the presence of Collector R. Lalitha and other senior officials.

Asymptomatic patients who were hitherto housed at Mayura Marriage Hall are being shifted to the facility created at AVC College.

The shifting has been necessitated since Mayura Hall has a capacity to accommodate only 80 patients.

The other COVID Care Centre is at Dharamapuram Adheenam College of Arts and Science with 80-beds capacity. Of the two peripheral care centres, the one at Goverment Arts College Puthur has a capacity to accommodate 80 patients and the Goverment Hospital, Tranquebar, has 30 beds, V. Prakash, Deputy Director of Public Health In-Charge, said.

Manpower augmentation is taking place simultaneously. At present, doctors from mini clinics have been posted at the Covid Care Centres and the hospitals. Additionally, doctors, nurses and para-medical staff are being appointed to fill vacancies.

Testing has been stepped up in the district, and the positivity rate depicts a decline.

Per day, testing is carried out for nearly 2,000 persons and the positivity rate is in the range of 15 %. Earlier, the positivity rate hovered around 25 %, Dr. Prakash said.

Anganwadi workers and nurses were undertaking door-to-door visits to check the incidences of cold, cough, fatigue and fever symptoms among the people.

Meanwhile, the pace of immunisation is also picking up in the district. Till last week, about 55,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered. Nearly 40,000 were given the first dose, and the rest took the second dose.

Close to 10,000 persons in the age group of 18 to 44 years have been immunised against COVID-19 so far in the district, according to officials.