Deshmukh Shekar Sanjay, a 2012 Indian Police Service batch officer, has assumed charge as the Superintendent of Police, Thanjavur. Mr. Deshmukh served as SP, Nagapattinam district, before being posted as Aide-de-camp, Raj Bhavan, Chennai, in 2018. Later, he was posted as DCP, Mylapore.

