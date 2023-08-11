ADVERTISEMENT

New SP takes charge

August 11, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

R.V. Varun Kumar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

R. V. Varun Kumar, a 2011-batch IPS officer, assumed office as Superintendent of Police of Tiruchi district on Friday. His predecessor Sujit Kumar has since been transferred and posted as SP, Enforcement, South Zone, Madurai, in the posting held by Mr. Varun Kumar.

After taking charge as the 112th Superintendent of Police of Tiruchi district, he said steps would be taken to resolve pending criminal cases in various police stations. He also released a mobile number (94874 64651) for the members of the public to contact him for airing their grievances.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US