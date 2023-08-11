HamberMenu
New SP takes charge

August 11, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
R.V. Varun Kumar

R.V. Varun Kumar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

R. V. Varun Kumar, a 2011-batch IPS officer, assumed office as Superintendent of Police of Tiruchi district on Friday. His predecessor Sujit Kumar has since been transferred and posted as SP, Enforcement, South Zone, Madurai, in the posting held by Mr. Varun Kumar.

After taking charge as the 112th Superintendent of Police of Tiruchi district, he said steps would be taken to resolve pending criminal cases in various police stations. He also released a mobile number (94874 64651) for the members of the public to contact him for airing their grievances.

