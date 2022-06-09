New SP takes charge
The new Superintendent of Police for Tiruvarur district, T.P .Suresh Kumar, assumed office on Thursday.
Mr. Suresh Kumar was transferred from Tirunelveli City Police to Tiruvarur Police District in view of the transfer of C. Vijaya Kumar to Chennai as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anna Nagar.
