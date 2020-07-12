New SP takes charge

L. Balaji Saravanan

12 July 2020 20:21 IST

PUDUKOTTAI

L. Balaji Saravanan assumed office as Superintendent of Police of Pudukottai district on Sunday. He succeeds Superintendent of Police P.Ve. Arun Sakthikumar who has taken up a new assignment as Joint Deputy Director in Intelligence Bureau on deputation. Mr. Balaji Saravanan was earlier the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Coimbatore city.

