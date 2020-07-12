Tiruchirapalli12 July 2020 20:21 IST
New SP takes charge
PUDUKOTTAI
L. Balaji Saravanan assumed office as Superintendent of Police of Pudukottai district on Sunday. He succeeds Superintendent of Police P.Ve. Arun Sakthikumar who has taken up a new assignment as Joint Deputy Director in Intelligence Bureau on deputation. Mr. Balaji Saravanan was earlier the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Coimbatore city.
