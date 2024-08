Adarsh Pachera assumed charge as Superintendent of Police, Perambalur, on Wednesday. He replaced C. Shyamala Devi, who has been transferred and posted as SP, Civil Supplies CID, Tiruchi.

Mr. Pachera was earlier Deputy Commissioner of Police, East, Tirunelveli City. Shortly after taking charge, he said stern action would be initiated against those indulging in anti-social activities such as rowdyism, ‘katta panchayat’ and illegal sale of ganja and illicit liquor.

