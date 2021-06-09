Tiruchirapalli

New SP of Perambalur takes charge

S. Mani assumed charge as Superintendent of Police, Perambalur, on Wednesday. He succeeds Nisha Parthiban who has been transferred and posted as SP of Pudukottai district.

Mr. Mani joined the police department in 2001 as Deputy Superintendent of Police. He served as Superintendent of Police, National Investigation Agency, at Kochi. Ahead of assuming his present charge, he was SP, Enforcement, at Chennai.

Mr. Mani told The Hindu that he would focus on checking illicit distillation and curbing transportation and sale of illicit arrack. He would also focus on cyber-related crimes. Steps would be taken to check the activities of anti-social elements.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2021 6:31:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/new-sp-of-perambalur-takes-charge/article34770924.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY