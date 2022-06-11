New SP of Karur takes charge

E. Sundaravathanam assumed charge as Superintendent of Police of Karur district on Friday.

A 2016 batch IPS officer, Mr. Sundaravathanam had earlier worked as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) at Chennai, Superintendent of Police, Chengalpattu, and Deputy Commissioner of Police of Madhavaram and Washermanpet before being transferred and posted SP of Karur district.

In a press release, the SP said the general public could approach police stations without any fear and if they had grievances they could approach higher officers and could contact him as well.

Speedy action would be initiated on complaints relating to usury, and safety of women, children and the general public would be ensured. Steps would be taken to create awareness among people of cyber crimes and due action would be taken on such complaints. Steps would be taken to reduce the gap between the general public and police personnel, he further said.