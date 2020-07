New SP for Karur

P. Pagalavan

12 July 2020 21:14 IST

KARUR P. Pagalavan, new Superintendent of Police of Karur district, assumed office on Sunday. He has replaced R. Pandiarajan, who was transferred to Chennai. Earlier Mr. Pagalavan was Deputy Commissioner, Adyar, Chennai. Advertising Advertising

Why you should pay for news - know more