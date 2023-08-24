New season of OSOT contest beckons home chefs

August 24, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ (OSOT) Season 4 will start off in Tiruchi and Karur on August 26 and August 27, respectively. The competition, presented by Gold Winner, invites talented home chefs from Tiruchi and Karur to showcase their culinary skills.

A panel of judges headed by chef K. Damodharan (Chef Damu), will select the best cook from the preliminary rounds for the grand finale in Chennai on December 16.

The competition will be held in 25 cities across Tamil Nadu, providing aspiring chefs from various regions with a chance to shine. In Tiruchi, it will be held at Hotel Padmavathi (1st Floor, Chandragupta Hall), Thanjavur Main Road, Varaganeri, and in Karur, in Valluvar Arangam, Madurai Bypass Road.

Participants must bring dishes made using Gold Winner cooking oil and bring the used packs or cans to the venue. Winners will receive exciting gift vouchers from Gold Winner.

The prizes for the winners are highly enticing, with the first-place winner receiving a grand prize of ₹ 1 lakh. The second and third place winners will win cash prizes of ₹ 60,000 and ₹ 40,000, respectively. Additionally, regional winners from each city will receive products from the esteemed brands Gold Winner, Butterfly, RKG Ghee, Aashirvaad and Elite Foods.

The Hindu Group, along with its partners and sponsors, is committed to bringing this thrilling culinary experience to the people of Tamil Nadu. Speaking about the event, Tyron Doll, Vice-President-Marketing, Kaleesuwari Refinery Private Limited, said, “Gold Winner has been part of Tamil Nadu cuisine and its emotions for over 30 years. There is immense talent across the length and breadth of India and being part of the event that encourages one to showcase their talent to the world makes us feel accomplished.”

The title sponsor is Gold Winner powered by Butterfly. The event is hosted by The Hindu in association with RKG Ghee, Aashirvaad and Elite Foods.

To participate, register on bit.ly/OSOT2023TN or Scan the QR code.