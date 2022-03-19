New scheme to guide competitive exam aspirants

The district administration has proposed to launch a scheme to guide the aspirants of TNPSC Group II examinations.

Christened Kalankarai Vilakkam, the scheme would help a large number of aspirants from urban and rural areas who have applied for the examinations, Collector T. Prabhu Shankar said.

The Collector pointed out that many of the candidates had limited exposure to methods to be followed on writing competitive examinations. They could prepare well for the examinations if they had relevant study material. To support the aspirants, it had been decided to open study centres in all eight panchayat unions. The District Central Library would be the centres for the aspirants of Karur and Thanthoni unions.

While the panchayat union office would be the centre for Aravakurichi union, Government College at Ayyarmalai would be the centre for Kulithalai union. For Krishnarayapuram union, the Government Teacher Training Institute at Mayanur would be the study centre. The Block Development Office in Thogamalai and the Government Multi purpose Industrial Training Institute at Kaniyalampatti had been provided space for the aspirants to study.

Dr. Shankar said arrangements had been made to guide the students on smart preparation between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Mock examinations would be conducted on OMR sheets. Similarly, experts would take classes on zoom platform on Saturdays and Sundays. All libraries in the district could be used for providing books and study materials for the aspirants. Interested candidates could contact 04324263550 for enrolment. The centres would start functioning on March 23.