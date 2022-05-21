New sand quarry to come up at Kilikoodu on Kollidam

The Water Resources Department (WRD) plans to open a new sand quarry at Kilikoodu on Kollidam river.

It will be the first sand quarry for heavy vehicles in the district since the closure of sand quarries about three years ago. For bullock carts, the WRD reopened quarries at Thalakudi and Madhavaperumalkoil on Kollidam a few days.

The quarry will come up on less than five hectares of reach in the Kollidam river. The reach is said to have accumulated sand when the river had inflow for several days in 2021 and 2020. Arrangements are in place to lay a path on the river course, connecting the reach with the main road. Similarly, the installation of closed-circuit televisions is also on at the proposed quarry so as to record the sand excavation process and those involved in it.

Sources told The Hindu that all mandatory clearances for establishing the quarry had been obtained. Since its size was less than five hectares, it did not require a public hearing. However, a taluk-level task force had to visit the quarry. It would include a Tahsildar and a police inspector. After studying various aspects, the task force would submit a report to the district administration. The Collector would issue a proceeding to allow sand excavation.

The sources added that the quarry is likely to be opened within two weeks. However, no vehicles, except those engaged in excavation, would be allowed to load directly at the quarry. Sand from the quarry would be transported to the depot, which was being established at Thirupanjeeli and lorries could load sand at the depot. The public and the lorry owners would have to book online for sand. They could visit the depot at the stipulated time to load sand.