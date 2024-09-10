New robotic welding station inaugurated at BHEL

The Welding Research Institute (WRI) of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Tiruchi, has got a new robotic gas shielded welding station. It was inaugurated by Krishna Kumar Thakur, Director, Human Resources, BHEL, on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Thakur, who is on a three-day visit to Tiruchi and Thirumayam units of BHEL, inspected the WRI and the training facilities of the Common Engineering Facility Centre (CEFC) funded by Union Ministry of Heavy Industries. He interacted with the veterans of WRI on improving the capabilities of the institute.

He inaugurated the new Robotic Gas Shielded Welding Station, which would also assist in imparting training in the field of automated welding for the trainees under CEFC project, during the inspection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Thakur interacted with BHEL general managers, product and functional heads, a cross-section of executives and representatives of employee unions and other associations during his visit.

He visited various production facilities for boiler production, advanced technology products, valves and the Seamless Steel Tube Plant.

He inspected the civic amenities at Kailasapuram Township of BHEL Tiruchi and inaugurated a new indoor shuttle badminton court at BHEL Community Centre. He also planted a tree sapling at the factory premises. S. Prabhakar, Executive Director, BHEL Tiruchi Complex, and other senior officials accompanied him, a BHEL press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.