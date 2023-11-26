New road project along Kudamuriti and Koraiyar to be implemented in three packages

November 26, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The project to develop a new road from Panjapur to Karur Bypass has been divided into three packages for early completion.

As per the move, a road from Panjapur on Tiruchi-Madurai Highway, where a new integrated bus terminus (IBT) is being built, to Tiruchi-Karur highway along the eastern bunds of Koraiyar and the Kudamuriti rivers will be formed. The length of the proposed road is expected to be around 12 km from the bus terminal to Karur Bypass. The project is estimated to cost about ₹340 crore.

As part of the project, an elevated carriageway will come up on Tiruchi-Dindigul highway near Karumandapam. The project is aimed at decongesting the traffic in Tiruchi and strengthening the river banks to avoid breaches and flooding during monsoon. The road is aimed at facilitating the development of the city.

DPR submitted

The carriageway will be nine metres wide and will be laid on the eastern bund of the Koraiyar and the Kudamuriti via Kuzhumayi Amman Temple and Woraiyur. The Tiruchi City Corporation had submitted the detailed project report (DPR). However, the DPR was modified to fix the alignment of the road to minimise the need for acquisition of land as per the recommendation of the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply.

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that the project was under the final stages of clearance from the State government. The project had been divided into three packages to ensure that the work was completed early. While the package-I would cost about ₹87 crore, ₹80 crore would be earmarked for the package-II. The package-III would revolve around the areas where land acquisition was required. Tenders would be floated separately for each package. Details would be known once the government accords sanction, the officials said.

