New road from Mukkombu to Butterfly Park takes shape

In a major step to draw more visitors to the Butterfly Park at Melur near Srirangam, the State government has decided to form a new road between Mukkombu and the park.

The move is aimed at facilitating picnickers, who visit Mukkombu, to go to Butterfly park and vice versa on a short route. Currently, there is no proper road connecting Mukkombu and Butterfly park. The Butterfly park, which has become one of the important picnic spots in Tiruchi district, can be accessed along the road that runs along the Cauvery river via Melur in Srirangam.

Under the initiative, the new road will be laid along the left river bund of Cauvery from Mukkombu to the Butterfly park. The Tourism Department has sanctioned ₹2.75 crore for the project. The Public Works Department (RC division) will executive the work. The project will also strengthen the bund for a five km stretch.

Collector K. Rajamani told The Hindu that the initiative would be a big boost to promote tourism in the district. Once the road project was completed, the tourists could easily commute between the two important picnic spots in the district. Tourists, who visited Mukkombu, could reach Butterfly park within 5 to 10 minutes. He added that preliminary works had been undertaken to form the road and steps would be taken to complete the project as quickly as possible.