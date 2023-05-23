New road between Mukkombu and Butterfly Park to be ready in a month

May 23, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The new road that is being developed between the popular picnic destinations of Mukkombu on the outskirts of Tiruchi and the Butterfly Park in Srirangam is expected to be completed within a month.

While the Mukkombu is under the control of the Water Resources Department, the Butterfly Park has been developed and maintained by the Forest Department. While Mukkombu has been a well established picnic spot for long in the district, the Butterfly Park has emerged a major attraction in recent years. The stretch along the Cauvery from Mukkombu has not been accessible to the general public hitherto as it is full of bushes and wild growth

Development of the new road along the Cauvery River bund is one of the components of the ₹387.6 crore project to build a new barrage across the Kollidam river at Mukkombu. The new barrage across the Kollidam has been built after a portion of the old structure collapsed in August 2018.

Development of the nearly seven-km-long stretch is expected to give a thrust to tourism development in the region as visitors to the butterfly conservatory can now have easy and direct access to Mukkombu and vice versa. The travel time between the two destinations would now come down to just about 10 minutes by car or two-wheeler. Visitors can also reach Srirangam quickly via Melur Road.

A new bridge has been constructed replacing the Oosipalam (a narrow bridge) and the approach roads are being laid now. Only blacktopping remains to be done on some other stretches.

According to sources in the WRD, more than 90% of the road work has been completed and the remaining works would be completed within a month’s time.

Though the new barrage across the Kollidam was completed several months ago, the development of the road was delayed for several months following a prolonged dispute between the WRD and the Forest Department.

The Forest Department claimed that a portion of the stretch was Reserve Forest area and objected to the development of a road through it. However, WRD officials managed to establish that the land handed over to the Forest Department excluded the river bund by producing old records.